Westerkirk Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 958,700 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Westerkirk Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 958,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,417,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 5.8% of Westerkirk Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Westerkirk Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 10,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,630,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,666,000 after acquiring an additional 92,634 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 311,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,384,000 after acquiring an additional 38,783 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 306.4% in the second quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 25,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 19,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $54.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $56.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.