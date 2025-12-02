Westerkirk Capital Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Westerkirk Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Fortinet by 2,184.6% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 41.4% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $81.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.12 and a 52-week high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Fortinet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.660-2.700 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.730-0.750 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Daiwa America lowered Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $13,710,537.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,445,911,452.29. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $306,835.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,492,018 shares in the company, valued at $907,874,317.54. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

