West Family Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in JD.com, Inc. $JD

West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 158.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 3,451.8% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The company has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $41.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 2.46%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JD. Benchmark cut their target price on JD.com from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on JD.com from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, November 14th. Arete upgraded shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Arete Research set a $41.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.43.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

