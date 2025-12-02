West Family Investments Inc. Invests $185,000 in Ford Motor Company $F

West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,038 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 525,343 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 31,945 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 375,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 10,442 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.2% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 862,155 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,354,000 after buying an additional 18,596 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $405,328,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.88.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. Ford Motor Company has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $50.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.08 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.48%.The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

