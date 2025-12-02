West Family Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 13,312 Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras SA $EBR

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras SA (NYSE:EBR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras by 10.1% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 482,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 44,281 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 30,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 15,192 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,107,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 424,417 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras in the second quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras by 12.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the period. 2.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on EBR. Wall Street Zen upgraded Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings cut Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:EBR opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.86. Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras SA has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $11.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average of $8.59.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.3525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

