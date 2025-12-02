Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Major Shareholder Ansbert Gadicke Sells 20,277 Shares of Stock

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 20,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total value of $20,074.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,044,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,312.40. This trade represents a 0.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, December 1st, Ansbert Gadicke sold 60,917 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total value of $57,261.98.

On Wednesday, November 26th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 60,733 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $59,518.34.

On Tuesday, November 25th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 42,533 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $39,130.36.

On Monday, November 24th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 88,802 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $87,025.96.

On Friday, November 21st, Ansbert Gadicke sold 64,331 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $53,394.73.

On Thursday, November 20th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 41,152 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $36,625.28.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 66,324 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total transaction of $62,344.56.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 52,627 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $48,943.11.

On Monday, November 17th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 57,061 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $54,207.95.

On Friday, November 14th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 61,640 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $57,325.20.

NASDAQ HOWL opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $44.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 16.9% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares during the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC raised its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 2,408,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 20,799 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 23,852 shares during the period. MPM Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. MPM Asset Management LLC now owns 4,309,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

HOWL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Werewolf Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Werewolf Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

