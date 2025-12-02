Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Director Luke Evnin Sells 39,096 Shares

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) Director Luke Evnin sold 39,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total transaction of $36,750.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,196,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,004,675.22. This represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Luke Evnin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 28th, Luke Evnin sold 13,014 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total transaction of $12,883.86.

On Wednesday, November 26th, Luke Evnin sold 38,978 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $38,198.44.

On Tuesday, November 25th, Luke Evnin sold 27,297 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $25,113.24.

On Monday, November 24th, Luke Evnin sold 56,992 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $55,852.16.

On Friday, November 21st, Luke Evnin sold 41,287 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $34,268.21.

On Thursday, November 20th, Luke Evnin sold 26,411 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $23,505.79.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Luke Evnin sold 42,566 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total value of $40,012.04.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Luke Evnin sold 33,776 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $31,411.68.

On Monday, November 17th, Luke Evnin sold 36,621 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $34,789.95.

On Friday, November 14th, Luke Evnin sold 39,560 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $36,790.80.

Werewolf Therapeutics Trading Down 8.3%

Werewolf Therapeutics stock opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $44.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Analysts anticipate that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOWL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 33.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 23,852 shares in the last quarter. MPM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. MPM Asset Management LLC now owns 4,309,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,688 shares during the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC lifted its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 2,408,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,799 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOWL. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Werewolf Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Werewolf Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Werewolf Therapeutics

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Get Free Report

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

See Also

