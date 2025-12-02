Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Director Luke Evnin Sells 13,014 Shares

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) Director Luke Evnin sold 13,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total transaction of $12,883.86. Following the sale, the director owned 3,235,559 shares in the company, valued at $3,203,203.41. This trade represents a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Luke Evnin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, December 1st, Luke Evnin sold 39,096 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total transaction of $36,750.24.

On Wednesday, November 26th, Luke Evnin sold 38,978 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $38,198.44.

On Tuesday, November 25th, Luke Evnin sold 27,297 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $25,113.24.

On Monday, November 24th, Luke Evnin sold 56,992 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $55,852.16.

On Friday, November 21st, Luke Evnin sold 41,287 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $34,268.21.

On Thursday, November 20th, Luke Evnin sold 26,411 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $23,505.79.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Luke Evnin sold 42,566 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total value of $40,012.04.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Luke Evnin sold 33,776 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $31,411.68.

On Monday, November 17th, Luke Evnin sold 36,621 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $34,789.95.

On Friday, November 14th, Luke Evnin sold 39,560 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $36,790.80.

Werewolf Therapeutics Trading Down 8.3%

NASDAQ:HOWL opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.72. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOWL. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares during the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC increased its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 2,408,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 20,799 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 33.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 23,852 shares during the period. MPM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. MPM Asset Management LLC now owns 4,309,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 25,688 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOWL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Werewolf Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Werewolf Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

View Our Latest Report on HOWL

About Werewolf Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.