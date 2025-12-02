Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWV. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,570,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 216.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 35,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,328,000 after acquiring an additional 57,750 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $386.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $381.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.10. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $273.60 and a 52-week high of $391.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.