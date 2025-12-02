Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 5,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 15,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.3%

IWM opened at $245.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.26 and a 200-day moving average of $229.30. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $252.77.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

