Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 14,614 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. $MHD

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,614 shares during the quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 10.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 529,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after buying an additional 50,777 shares during the period. Rareview Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rareview Capital LLC now owns 301,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 177,131 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 3,256.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 90,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 87,825 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000.

Shares of MHD opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.40. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.0595 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

