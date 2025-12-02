Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $285,000 Investment in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust $BTT

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,189,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,038,000 after purchasing an additional 103,140 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 14.3% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 16,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BTT opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.16. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

