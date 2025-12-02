Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $333,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 17.8% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,627,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $519,096,000 after acquiring an additional 397,677 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Danaher by 179.9% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 52,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,395,000 after acquiring an additional 33,823 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 40,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (down from $245.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.75.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $746,997.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,593. This represents a 13.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 21,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.23, for a total transaction of $4,773,952.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,190,454.19. The trade was a 59.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,248 shares of company stock worth $6,609,663. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $224.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $258.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.44%.The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.39%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

