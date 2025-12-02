Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Invests $417,000 in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 585.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 112.9% during the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:WFC opened at $85.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $58.42 and a 52 week high of $88.64.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on WFC. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.