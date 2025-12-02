Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $IEMG

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 651,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,376 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.6% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $39,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Kentucky Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Painted Porch Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of IEMG opened at $67.04 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.29 and a twelve month high of $69.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.92.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

