Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,009 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.2% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 125,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 207.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leslie Global Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Leslie Global Wealth LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $122.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $126.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.66 and a 200-day moving average of $114.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

