Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (TKC)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE: TKC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/28/2025 – Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/25/2025 – Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/16/2025 – Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/8/2025 – Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/30/2025 – Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/8/2025 – Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

