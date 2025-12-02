Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Solidion Technology (STI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Solidion Technology (NASDAQ: STI) in the last few weeks:

11/24/2025 – Solidion Technology had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/22/2025 – Solidion Technology was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/17/2025 – Solidion Technology had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/11/2025 – Solidion Technology had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/5/2025 – Solidion Technology had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/8/2025 – Solidion Technology had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Solidion Technology Inc engages in the development and supply of battery materials, components, cells, and selected module/pack technologies. Its products include advanced anode materials; three classes of solid-state batteries, including silicon-rich all-solid-state lithium-ion cells; anode less lithium metal cells; and lithium-sulfur cells.

