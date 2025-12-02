Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CRH (CRH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CRH (NYSE: CRH):

12/1/2025 – CRH had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/19/2025 – CRH had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – CRH had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/12/2025 – CRH had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $110.00 to $116.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/11/2025 – CRH had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – CRH had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $152.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – CRH had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $133.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2025 – CRH is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2025 – CRH had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $131.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – CRH is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock.

10/9/2025 – CRH was given a new $134.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/8/2025 – CRH was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/8/2025 – CRH had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/7/2025 – CRH is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

CRH Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. CRH’s payout ratio is presently 22.11%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

