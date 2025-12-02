Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Viemed Healthcare (VMD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ: VMD) in the last few weeks:

11/25/2025 – Viemed Healthcare had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Viemed Healthcare had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/15/2025 – Viemed Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/13/2025 – Viemed Healthcare had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/14/2025 – Viemed Healthcare had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

