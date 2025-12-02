Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 85,307 Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. $ACET

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,307 shares during the quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Adicet Bio worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adicet Bio by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 36,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 1.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,816,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 63,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Adicet Bio from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Adicet Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, October 30th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Adicet Bio from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

Adicet Bio Price Performance

Shares of ACET opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $93.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.61. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.