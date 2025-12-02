WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $7,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,344,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 106.5% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 25,208 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of TSM opened at $288.00 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $134.25 and a 1-year high of $311.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $290.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.9678 dividend. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

