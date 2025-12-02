WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 15,497 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF $IDHQ

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,497 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned 2.25% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF worth $10,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 3,350.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 155,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Stock Performance

IDHQ stock opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $529.61 million, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.26. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $35.12.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Profile

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

