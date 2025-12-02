WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $669.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $645.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $652.50.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $543.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $558.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $567.93. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $465.59 and a 1 year high of $601.77. The company has a market capitalization of $488.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.44%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

