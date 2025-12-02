WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.45 Million Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 216.0% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 229.3% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $102.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.57. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.74 and a 12-month high of $106.83.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

