WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF $HTRB

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 614,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,838 shares during the quarter. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.04% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $20,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $395,000. Clarendon Private LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Clarendon Private LLC now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 69.5% during the second quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 22,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 90.4% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 39,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 18,532 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:HTRB opened at $34.36 on Tuesday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $32.88 and a twelve month high of $34.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day moving average is $34.04.

About Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.