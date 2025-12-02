WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,536 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $12,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. GSG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 110,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.4% during the first quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.6% during the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saiph Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Saiph Capital LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $617.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $609.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $574.25. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.694 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

