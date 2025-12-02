WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF $TCAF

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,413 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TCAF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 54,690.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,623,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,116,000 after buying an additional 13,598,203 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,784,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,897,000 after acquiring an additional 61,276 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,530,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,682,000 after acquiring an additional 148,728 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,846,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,605,000 after acquiring an additional 258,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,779,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,389,000 after acquiring an additional 95,588 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TCAF opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day moving average of $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.91. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $39.34.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

