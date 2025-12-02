WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 66,337 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,337 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 0.9% of WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $14,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 173.1% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 109.96 and a beta of 0.01. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.62.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

