Waystar Holding Corp. $WAY Stake Lessened by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Waystar worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAY. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Waystar during the second quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waystar by 50.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar during the first quarter worth $54,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Waystar in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Waystar in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WAY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Waystar in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Baird R W raised Waystar to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Waystar in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Waystar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Waystar in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.69.

Waystar Stock Performance

WAY opened at $36.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day moving average is $37.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 58.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.63. Waystar Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $48.11.

Insider Activity at Waystar

In related news, Director Paul G. Moskowitz sold 4,295,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $168,412,400.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,759,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,526,071.10. This represents a 23.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider T. Craig Bridge sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $3,405,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 583,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,369,201.30. This represents a 12.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 4,499,581 shares of company stock worth $176,385,253 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Waystar

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

