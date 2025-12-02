Wayfinder Trading 11% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PROMPT)

Wayfinder (PROMPT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. Wayfinder has a total market cap of $12.13 million and $8.75 million worth of Wayfinder was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wayfinder token can now be bought for about $0.0542 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wayfinder has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86,529.76 or 0.99534889 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wayfinder Token Profile

Wayfinder’s launch date was April 10th, 2025. Wayfinder’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,900,304 tokens. Wayfinder’s official Twitter account is @aiwayfinder. Wayfinder’s official website is www.wayfinder.ai.

Wayfinder Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wayfinder (PROMPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wayfinder has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 378,233,438 in circulation. The last known price of Wayfinder is 0.0529423 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $9,216,579.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wayfinder.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wayfinder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wayfinder should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wayfinder using one of the exchanges listed above.

