Watchtower Advisors LP Buys New Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Watchtower Advisors LP purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 4.4% of Watchtower Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,648,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,944,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,508 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,690,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,181,556,000 after buying an additional 514,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,094,662,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 17,829,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,677,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,819,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,214,285,000 after acquiring an additional 450,695 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $219.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $357.78 billion, a PE ratio of 126.30, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.37. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $267.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Melius Research set a $380.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total transaction of $4,461,246.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 300,348 shares in the company, valued at $68,890,820.76. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total value of $4,107,972.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,714,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,686,940.60. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,676 shares of company stock worth $16,124,589. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

