Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN Holdings Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Waste Connections were worth $9,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 83.3% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Down 1.4%

Waste Connections stock opened at $174.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.99. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.27 and a fifty-two week high of $201.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 6.65%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Waste Connections has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $199.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial set a $213.00 price objective on Waste Connections and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In related news, Director Edward E. Guillet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.44, for a total transaction of $1,569,960.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,190.52. The trade was a 37.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

