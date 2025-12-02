Walrus (WAL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $32.94 Million

Walrus (WAL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 2nd. Walrus has a total market capitalization of $219.03 million and $32.94 million worth of Walrus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Walrus has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One Walrus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86,529.76 or 0.99534889 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Walrus Token Profile

Walrus’ genesis date was March 24th, 2025. Walrus’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,544,375,000 tokens. Walrus’ official website is www.walrus.xyz. The official message board for Walrus is discord.gg/walrusprotocol. Walrus’ official Twitter account is @walrusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Walrus

According to CryptoCompare, “Walrus (WAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Sui Network platform. Walrus has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 1,544,375,000 in circulation. The last known price of Walrus is 0.14130593 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 166 active market(s) with $34,236,746.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.walrus.xyz.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walrus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walrus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Walrus using one of the exchanges listed above.

