Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Receives $94.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WD shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities set a $95.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,993,000 after buying an additional 16,392 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.8% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,218,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,044,000 after acquiring an additional 21,310 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,198,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,183,000 after acquiring an additional 113,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,361,000 after acquiring an additional 21,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 537,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,932,000 after purchasing an additional 320,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WD stock opened at $64.45 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop has a 1 year low of $60.72 and a 1 year high of $111.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.07 and its 200-day moving average is $76.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.66.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 9.27%.The business had revenue of $337.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 79.53%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

