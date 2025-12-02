Wabtec $WAB Stake Lowered by Portfolio Design Labs LLC

Portfolio Design Labs LLC cut its stake in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFS Partners LLC increased its position in Wabtec by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 454.5% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Wabtec by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Wabtec by 30.2% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Wabtec during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Wabtec from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Wabtec from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Wabtec in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wabtec from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wabtec news, EVP Gregory Sbrocco sold 2,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.77, for a total value of $493,938.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,076.85. This trade represents a 13.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,798 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $366,090.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 129,537 shares in the company, valued at $26,375,028.57. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 25,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,145,024 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wabtec Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of WAB stock opened at $208.48 on Tuesday. Wabtec has a 12 month low of $151.81 and a 12 month high of $216.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.28 and a 200-day moving average of $199.84.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Wabtec’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.850-9.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Wabtec Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

Wabtec Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Featured Articles

