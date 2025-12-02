Visteon Corporation $VC Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Visteon were worth $8,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 3.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Visteon during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Visteon by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,677,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the first quarter worth about $2,219,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visteon

In other news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $65,461.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 175,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,311,480.54. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Stock Down 1.2%

VC stock opened at $101.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.11. Visteon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.10 and a fifty-two week high of $129.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.41 million. Visteon had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.85%. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. Visteon has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visteon Corporation will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Visteon’s payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price objective on Visteon in a report on Friday, October 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Visteon from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visteon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Visteon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visteon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.85.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

