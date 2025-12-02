Virtus Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. $ZETA

Virtus Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,017 shares during the quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZETA. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Zeta Global by 753.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,306,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,513,000 after buying an additional 5,567,201 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the second quarter worth about $33,474,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Zeta Global during the 1st quarter worth about $28,152,000. Think Investments LP purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,126,000. Finally, Bwcp LP increased its position in Zeta Global by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 2,614,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,273 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global Price Performance

Shares of ZETA opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $27.79. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.36 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Zeta Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

