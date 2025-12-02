Virtus Advisers LLC Has $72,000 Stake in CLEAR Secure, Inc. $YOU

Virtus Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 86.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,484 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC’s holdings in CLEAR Secure were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YOU. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in CLEAR Secure by 32.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 210,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 52,060 shares in the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 139,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CLEAR Secure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $671,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CLEAR Secure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 44,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YOU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 target price on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of CLEAR Secure from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of CLEAR Secure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on CLEAR Secure in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

CLEAR Secure Stock Performance

Shares of CLEAR Secure stock opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.21. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $39.00.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $229.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.80 million. CLEAR Secure had a return on equity of 119.82% and a net margin of 20.97%.The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. CLEAR Secure has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLEAR Secure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. CLEAR Secure’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Insider Activity at CLEAR Secure

In other news, Director Adam Wiener sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $216,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 187,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,762,329.36. This represents a 3.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CLEAR Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

