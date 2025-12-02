Vianet Group (LON:VNET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Vianet Group (LON:VNET – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Vianet Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 2.99%.
Vianet Group Stock Performance
Shares of VNET opened at GBX 60.90 on Tuesday. Vianet Group has a one year low of GBX 55 and a one year high of GBX 114.50. The company has a market cap of £17.31 million, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 65.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
About Vianet Group
