Vianet Group (LON:VNET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Vianet Group (LON:VNET – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Vianet Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 2.99%.

Vianet Group Stock Performance

Shares of VNET opened at GBX 60.90 on Tuesday. Vianet Group has a one year low of GBX 55 and a one year high of GBX 114.50. The company has a market cap of £17.31 million, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 65.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

About Vianet Group

Vianet Group plc provides data services, actionable management information, and business insights in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through two segments: Smart Zones and Smart Machines. The company offers SmartContact, a contactless payment solution; SmartVend, a vending management system; iDraught, a draught beer quality and waste management system; SmartInsight, which provides actionable data and insights through interactive reporting; SmartAcademy which offers a range of e-learning videos and face to face training courses to support the business; and SmartMetrics, a telemetry solution that offers data capture and machine management services.

