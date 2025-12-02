VestGen Advisors LLC Takes Position in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

VestGen Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2,033.3% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $196.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.00 and a 52 week high of $437.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.32). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 9.53%.The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.18, for a total value of $271,416.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,822.28. This trade represents a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $255.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $275.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $329.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.