VestGen Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

VestGen Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 18,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 19.9% in the second quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 56,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth $322,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.8% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 116,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 4,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $216,273.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 30,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,184.71. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $53.43 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of -157.15, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.56.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Microchip Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is -404.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

