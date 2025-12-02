VestGen Advisors LLC Has $945,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

VestGen Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 58.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the period. VestGen Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,833,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,189,547,000 after buying an additional 904,328 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd now owns 849,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,801,000 after acquiring an additional 404,484 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 591,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,342,000 after purchasing an additional 41,209 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,498,000 after purchasing an additional 64,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 281,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $473.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $467.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $450.72. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $366.32 and a one year high of $484.39.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

