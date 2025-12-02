VestGen Advisors LLC Has $901,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD

VestGen Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. VestGen Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 37.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 3,078.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.99 and a 1-year high of $59.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.94 and its 200-day moving average is $55.84.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

