VestGen Advisors LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ

VestGen Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,731 shares during the period. VestGen Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XMHQ. Symphony Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 53,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $102.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.73. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $80.60 and a 1-year high of $109.15.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

