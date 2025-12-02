VestGen Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

VestGen Advisors LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 401.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 552 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. VestGen Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,000.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,950.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Griffin Securities set a $1,800.00 price target on Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,118.50.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total transaction of $9,241,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,787,175. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,422 shares of company stock worth $23,226,939. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,768.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,681.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,634.61. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1-year low of $1,300.00 and a 1-year high of $2,400.00. The company has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.18, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.38. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 32.80%.The company had revenue of $515.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

