VestGen Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCP

VestGen Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,979 shares during the period. VestGen Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,717.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,310,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,071 shares in the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $13,873,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $12,372,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 779.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 665,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,758,000 after buying an additional 589,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,279,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,470,000 after acquiring an additional 314,791 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCP stock opened at $20.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average of $20.70. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $20.76.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th were paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.