VestGen Advisors LLC Buys 6,952 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

VestGen Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 229.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 93,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,326,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 17,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho set a $195.00 price objective on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.89.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $164.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.18. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $192.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

