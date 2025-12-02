Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,275 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,455 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 410 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,259 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,923 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX stock opened at $425.60 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $362.50 and a 1 year high of $519.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $424.97.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 31.86%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 53,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.72, for a total transaction of $23,624,354.88. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,588,738.72. The trade was a 69.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Truist Financial set a $490.00 price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $439.00 to $438.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $530.00 price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.