Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management reduced its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $224.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.99 and a 12 month high of $322.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.87.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 425.42% and a net margin of 30.42%.The company had revenue of $768.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 27.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on VRSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Rothschild Redb lowered Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $315.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.14.

Insider Activity

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $65,097.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,160,459.35. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Dailey purchased 500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $217.03 per share, with a total value of $108,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,872.86. This trade represents a 14.44% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,450 shares of company stock valued at $314,663 and have sold 7,420 shares valued at $1,889,171. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

